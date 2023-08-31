Two people arrested, loaded firearm seized after road rage incident in Brantford

Brantford police say two people are facing charges after a road rage incident involving two vehicles, during which a firearm was found.

In a news release Thursday, police said around 5:20 p.m. on Aug. 23, officers were called to a Paris Road location after receiving a report of an active road rage incident involving two vehicles.

One of the accused is alleged to have been travelling as a passenger in a vehicle, behind the victim’s vehicle, westbound on Powerline Road towards Paris Road.

Police said the two vehicles continued northbound onto Paris Road, where the victim pulled over to the side of the road.

Police said the accused also stopped, left his vehicle, and began to punch the passenger side window of the victim’s vehicle.

Police officers arrived on scene and saw the accused drop a firearm on the road before running to his vehicle.

Officers attempted to arrest the accused, who attempted to flee from police and assaulted an officer while doing so, police said.

After a short time, the accused was taken into custody and police seized a loaded semi-automatic handgun.

The female driver of the vehicle the accused was travelling in was also arrested.

A vehicle search found the accused man had around 11.4 grams of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $2,850 in addition to a quantity of Canadian currency. The accused woman was found to have approximately 0.8 grams of suspected cocaine, with an estimated street value of $80, police said.

The 20-year-old man has been charged with the following:

Careless use of firearm

Carry firearm in unsafe manner

Pointing firearm

Possess prohibited firearm

Possess prohibited device – magazine

Possess weapon dangerous

Carry concealed weapon

Unauthorized possession of firearm

Possession of firearm in vehicle

Assault with intent to resist arrest

Fail to comply with judicial release order

Possession for the purpose of trafficking

A 19-year-old woman was charged with the following: