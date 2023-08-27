Kitchener celebrates Stanley Cup visit

The Stanley Cup is continuing its tour around the world, with Kitchener native Nicolas Hague returning home with the cup to celebrate with the community.

On Sunday, the streets around Activa Sportsplex were packed with cars as hundreds of people made their way out to catch a glimpse of the Vegas Golden Knights defenceman and the coveted NHL trophy.

Hague grew up playing minor hockey in Kitchener and joined the Kitchener Dutchmen (GOJHL) for one year before moving on to the Mississauga Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League. Hague was a second-round pick of the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL draft.

The Golden Knights defeated the Florida Panthers in five games in the best-of-seven Stanley Cup championship series earlier this year – with Hague scoring a goal in the final game.

“I’m a big Vegas fan,” said Wesley, who was seeing the Stanley Cup for the second time in his life.

“I’m a big hockey fan, I watch Pittsburgh a lot, and Toronto, so it’s nice to see the Stanley Cup, you don’t get to see it that often,” said Kris Manninga.

He added that the cup goes back to Toronto a lot, but it doesn’t often make it out to Kitchener.

“For Kitchener, its nice having a local boy win the Stanley Cup and bring it back home,” Manninga said.

On Saturday, the Stanley Cup was in Guelph at the Italian Canadian Club of Guelph.

Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie shared several photos on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, showing the Cup and crowds.

According to Guthrie’s post, the organizers coordinating the event are supporting the Guelph Food Bank.