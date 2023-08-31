Police looking for man who allegedly masturbated in front of woman

Guelph police are looking for a man who allegedly asked a woman if he could masturbate in front of her, and upon being told no, continued to do so anyway.

According to police, on Aug. 1 at 4:20 a.m., officers were called to an address near Willow Road and Alma Street North.

Police said a woman told them she had arrived home a few minutes earlier and was siting outside her residence when a male approached and asked if he could masturbate in front of her.

The woman said no, but he began to do so anyway, at which point she told him to stop and went inside, and the male left the area.

The man is described as a younger black male, six feet tall with a thin build and wearing a white t-shirt and green plaid pants.

Anyone who has information or recognizes this male is asked to call Detective Constable Dave Gamsby of the Guelph Police Service Special Victims Unit at 519-824-1212, ext. 7505, email him at dgamsby@guelphpolice.ca