Panthers even series with dominating win in London

The Kitchener Panthers shut out the London Majors on their home diamond after finishing up the remaining innings Wednesday night form their previous rained out game.

On Tuesday, the two teams started – but couldn’t finish – game four of the semi-final playoff series.

The game was called in the middle of the sixth inning with the Panthers up 2-0.

A single base run, and two walks loaded the bases for the Panthers in the top of the seventh.

With two outs, Marcel Lacasse stepped up to the plate and drilled a hit into right field and over the fence – giving the Panthers a grand slam.

The grand slam brought the score 6-0.

The majors were unable to catch up, giving the Panthers a shut out win.

Following the win, the Panthers tied the best of five series 2-2.

Friday will see the two teams duke it out in Jack Couch Park in Kitchener where the winner will take the series and advance to the quarter-finals.