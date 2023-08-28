Ground broken for Kitchener transitional housing units on Victoria Street

Ground has been broken at 97 Victoria Street in Kitchener for the development of 44 new transitional housing units with expanded community supports.

“This is going to be a vibrant community. It's not only about making home for people , but it's providing the meals, and kinds of things people need. Like showers and laundry. That makes a community. That helps people out when they're down,” Joe Mancini, director of The Working Centre said.

The site, located directly across the street from a large encampment at Victoria and Weber streets is currently home to St. John’s Kitchen. The soup kitchen provides access to meals, laundry, showers, health services and harm reduction supplies for people in need.

Construction for the project is set to start on Sept. 15.

According to the full project overview, tenancy is targeted for fall or winter of 2024.

Its $21.8 million dollar price tag is covered by grants, with $9.8 million coming as part of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) city stream.

Another $6.3 million comes from private commitments, and $3 million from private fundraising.

The rest is from secured grants.

“The development of 97 Victoria is an example of what is possible when the community, local partners, the private sector and different levels of government work together with a single vision,” Region of Waterloo Chair Karen Redman said. “The Region of Waterloo is grateful to our federal partners for recognizing the urgency of developing affordable and supportive housing in Waterloo Region.”