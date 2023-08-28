Kitchener Panthers on the cusp of playoff elimination
A double-header at Jack Couch Park on Sunday did not go in the Kitchener Panthers’ favour, and the team is now on the cusp of elimination from the Intercountry Baseball League (IBL) playoffs.
The Panthers and London Majors are facing off in a best of five series, and after the Panthers dropped two games this weekend, the Majors are well positioned to advance.
On Thursday the Kitchener Panthers started -- but couldn't finish -- game one of the series due to weather.
That game resumed on Sunday ahead of the scheduled game three. The game picked up in the fourth inning with the Majors leading the game 3-1.
The London Majors held onto their lead, and added several runs throughout the game.
Ultimately, the Panthers were unable to answer, and the Majors dominated the game with a final score of 8-1.
A win on Saturday meant the Panthers were up 1-0 in the series.
The resumption, and Majors win of game one, brought the series to a 1-1 tie.
During the third game of the series, the Majors were able to capture an early lead, which the team held onto until the bottom of the sixth when the Panthers tied up the game.
The Majors answered the Panthers runs and added three of their own over the next three innings.
At the end of nine innings, the Majors secured their win 5-2, and took the lead in the series.
The next game is set for Tuesday in London at Labatt Memorial Park.
The winner of the best-of-five series will go on to play in the IBL semi-finals.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada considering stopgap plan to prevent baby formula shortages: documents
The federal government is looking for ways to bring more infant formula products to Canada while it overhauls regulations to prevent future shortages, an internal memo shows.
Canadian gov't admits new passports susceptible to curling
Travelling to a hot area outside of Canada anytime soon? If you have one of the new passports, it may curl up when exposed to heat and humidity, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
'A criminal investigation': Police find traces of accelerant at site of Old Montreal fire that left 7 dead
Montreal police say traces of 'accelerant' were discovered at the scene of the fire in Old Montreal that left seven people dead. It is being investigated as a criminal act.
What Ontario parents need to know about the curriculum changes coming in September
This is what you need to know about the Ontario school curriculum changes for the 2023-24 academic year.
Mortality rose in 2021, led by cancer, heart disease, overdoses and COVID-19: StatCan
More people died in Canada in 2021 than the previous year, with cancer, heart disease, overdoses and COVID-19 cited as the leading causes of death.
OPINION | 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession
Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.
Donald Trump trial: Date revealed for case involving alleged plotting to overturn U.S. election
A judge on Monday set a March 4, 2024, trial date for Donald Trump in the federal case in Washington charging the former president with trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
LATEST UPDATES | Structures damaged in Hay River fire path; number burned is unknown
Heat and wind are adding pressure to crews in the Northwest Territories where fires continue to inch closer to communities. Here's the latest.
Canadians asked to 'fill the gap' as wildfires create challenges booking blood donations
Canadian Blood Services has issued a call for more blood and plasma donations as recent natural disasters have resulted in lower than expected donor numbers this summer.
London
-
Caught on tape: Indigenous groups demand mayor’s resignation following 'racist' commentary
'I can understand to be poor, but you can be poor and clean,' is what South Bruce Peninsula Mayor Garry Michi was recorded as saying in an audio clip released to the public via SoundCloud last week.
-
Victim shot three times, police looking for suspect
When the victim got out of his car he saw a masked suspect who reportedly brandished a firearm and began shooting — striking him three times, once in the neck and twice in the chest.
-
'The minister was aware of what we are doing': St. Thomas’ affordable housing plans making noise across Ontario
St. Thomas, Ont. is quickly making a name for itself when it comes to provincial leaders.
Windsor
-
Windsor police investigate ‘suspicious’ house fire
A South Windsor house fire that broke out in the basement of an Ouellette Avenue home Saturday is now being investigated as an arson.
-
Another tornado confirmed in the region from Aug. 24 storm
According to the Northern Tornadoes Project out of Western University, the investigation concluded that an EF1 tornado with winds upwards of 145 km/h caused damage in Tecumseh and Lakeshore.
-
Amherstburg's Belle Vue House a step closer to restoration
The Town of Amherstburg is reviewing ideas by developers with plans for the Historic Belle Vue House.
Barrie
-
Barrie police seize evidence in deadly pedestrian crash
The accused in a deadly crash in Barrie last month appeared in court Monday as police gathered more evidence.
-
-
What Ontario parents need to know about the curriculum changes coming in September
This is what you need to know about the Ontario school curriculum changes for the 2023-24 academic year.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins man led police on car chase in stolen truck, claimed to be undercover cop
Timmins police have a local man in custody after an early morning car chase in a stolen pickup truck.
-
What Ontario parents need to know about the curriculum changes coming in September
This is what you need to know about the Ontario school curriculum changes for the 2023-24 academic year.
-
Sudbury ambulance en route to hospital hits moose
There was a scary incident in Sudbury on Monday morning near Dowling. An ambulance taking a patient to Health Sciences North hit a moose on Highway 144 around 3:30 a.m.
Ottawa
-
Two people arrested and charged as climate protesters again stop traffic in Ottawa
Ottawa police say two people are facing charges after a climate protest blocked traffic Monday morning on the Macdonald-Cartier Bridge, as the group continued to demand a national firefighting service to combat wildfires.
-
New Zealander running across Canada inspired by legacy of Terry Fox arrives in Ottawa
A New Zealand man who is running across Canada to raise money for cancer research has made it to the nation's capital.
-
One person injured in Vanier Parkway crash
Ottawa paramedics say one person was injured in a nasty-looking crash on the Vanier Parkway overpass above Highway 417 Monday morning.
Toronto
-
'Parents must be fully involved' in student's decision to change pronouns, Ontario education minister says
Ontario’s education minister said he believes “parents must be fully involved” if their child chooses to use a different pronoun at school.
-
Family of man fatally shot by Toronto-area police seeking $2M in civil lawsuit
The family of a Mississauga man who was killed by police just over three years ago is seeking $2 million in damages in a civil lawsuit launched against the service, claiming its officers turned a “straightforward mental health call” into a “high-risk tactical operation” that resulted in the father of four's death.
-
Peel police to provide update on Kenneth Law investigation on Tuesday
Peel police will be joined by investigators from York Regional Police on Tuesday for an update on the ongoing investigation into Kenneth Law, the Mississauga man accused of selling sodium nitrite and other dangerous materials to customers at risk of suicide.
Montreal
-
'A criminal investigation': Police find traces of accelerant at site of Old Montreal fire that left 7 dead
Montreal police say traces of 'accelerant' were discovered at the scene of the fire in Old Montreal that left seven people dead. It is being investigated as a criminal act.
-
Coroner confirms names of Quebec children police say were murdered by father
The Quebec coroner's office has confirmed the identities of two children who police say were murdered on Saturday by their father, who then allegedly killed himself.
-
Missing 85-year-old Pierrefonds man found dead in wooded area
Montreal police say they have found the body of a missing 85-year-old Pierrefonds man. Makram Ebeid had been missing since Aug. 24.
Atlantic
-
Franklin first 'major hurricane' of 2023 Atlantic season; not forecast to landfall in Atlantic Canada
Franklin has become the first major hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic season and is a Category 4 hurricane as of Monday afternoon.
-
New Brunswick wants thousands of land owners excluded from Indigenous title claim
The New Brunswick government is moving to protect private property owners from a land claim by the Wolastoqey Nation that seeks title to more than 60 per cent of the province.
-
Man facing charges after 3 teens shot at while riding ATVs: N.S. RCMP
The Nova Scotia RCMP says a man is facing several firearms charges after three teenagers were shot at while riding ATVs in Colchester County Sunday night.
Winnipeg
-
MPI workers walk off the job
Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) employees hit the picket lines on Monday morning after ongoing contract negotiations broke down last week.
-
Winnipeg man facing impaired driving charges following fatal crash: RCMP
A Winnipeg man is facing a charge of impaired driving causing death following a pickup truck rollover on Saturday.
-
Manitoba NDP promises to replace emergency departments closed by Tories in 2017
Manitoba's Opposition New Democrats are promising to build three new emergency departments at Winnipeg hospitals, to replace ones closed by the Progressive Conservative government.
Calgary
-
Say 'goodbye' to summer at a free concert in downtown Calgary
Calgarians are invited to celebrate the end of summer at a free downtown concert on Aug. 30, 2023.
-
Suspect sought following failed armed robbery in Airdrie, Alta.
Mounties out of Airdrie, Alta., are looking to the public for help finding an armed robbery suspect. Though it seems this time, the victim got the better of his attacker.
-
2 suspects arrested in connection to mischief at Fort Macleod, Alta., theatre
Two people are facing charges in connection with an incident that took place during a Pride event at a theatre in Fort Macleod, Alta.
Edmonton
-
LATEST UPDATES
LATEST UPDATES | Structures damaged in Hay River fire path; number burned is unknown
Heat and wind are adding pressure to crews in the Northwest Territories where fires continue to inch closer to communities. Here's the latest.
-
Man just released in Edmonton back in custody for breaching court orders
A violent sexual offender who was released with a warning to the public is back in police custody.
-
Mortality rose in 2021, led by cancer, heart disease, overdoses and COVID-19: StatCan
More people died in Canada in 2021 than the previous year, with cancer, heart disease, overdoses and COVID-19 cited as the leading causes of death.
Vancouver
-
189 properties partially or fully lost to wildfires in B.C. Okanagan: officials
Eight properties in B.C.’s Okanagan have been added to the list of structures that have been significantly damaged or fully destroyed by recent wildfires, bringing the total to 189.
-
B.C.'s agriculture industry at forefront of climate change reality
Producers in B.C. are still trying to get a clear picture of the damages wrought by the ongoing fires in the province. But what they do know is that extreme weather-related events have been intensifying in recent years - and many farmers are growing increasingly anxious.
-
Heat warnings in B.C. as temperature records fall and wildfire fight continues
Persistent heat is expected to continue today in parts of British Columbia as the province continues to battle almost 400 active wildfires.