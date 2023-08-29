Panthers looking for win in London to keep playoff hopes alive

The Kitchener Panthers are looking to stave off elimination tonight after dropping an early series lead to the London Majors.

Tuesday night will see the two teams square up for the fourth game in a best of five series of the Intercountry Baseball league (IBL) quarter-finals.

Currently, the Majors lead the series 2-1, and have at home advantage at Labatt Memorial Park for tonight’s game.

The game is set for 7:35 p.m., and can be seen live on YouTube.

On Aug. 24, the Kitchener Panthers started -- but couldn't finish -- game one of the series due to weather.

That game resumed on Sunday ahead of the scheduled game three. The game picked up in the fourth inning with the Majors leading the game 3-1.

The London Majors held onto their lead, and added several runs throughout the game.

Ultimately, the Panthers were unable to answer, and the Majors dominated the game with a final score of 8-1.

A win on Saturday meant the Panthers were up 1-0 in the series.

The resumption, and Majors win of game one, brought the series to a 1-1 tie.

During the third game of the series, the Majors were able to capture an early lead, which the team held onto until the bottom of the sixth when the Panthers tied up the game.

The Majors answered the Panthers runs and added three of their own over the next three innings.

At the end of nine innings, the Majors secured their win 5-2, and took the lead in the series.