Panthers looking for win in London to keep playoff hopes alive

The Kitchener Panthers face off against the London Majors in the first series of the ICB playoffs. (YouTube) The Kitchener Panthers face off against the London Majors in the first series of the ICB playoffs. (YouTube)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver