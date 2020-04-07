KITCHENER -- The number of COVID-19 deaths at long-term care home in Hagersville, Ont. has risen by three.

On Monday there were five confirmed deaths at Anson Place and two others that were being investigated.

There have now been eight deaths at the home.

The number of confirmed cases has also increased.

"A total of 42 residents in our long-term care and retirement homes have been diagnosed with COVID-19," said Executive Director Lisa Roth in an email to CTV News. "22 staff have also tested positive for COVID-19 and are off work."

That's five additional residents and one more employee than what was previously reported on Monday.

The total number of cases at Anson Place is now 64.

Haldimand-Norfolk has reported 109 confirmed cases as of Tuesday morning, meaning Anson Place makes up more than 50% of all area cases.

Kristal Chopp, the chair for Haldimand-Norfolk Board of Health, says every employee at Anson Place has been tested for COVID-19. While the number of confirmed staff cases is expected to level out, they are not expecting the same result with residents.

Roth says they are working with public health and the Ministry of Health in their efforts to stop the spread of the virus.

"These steps include isolating residents, vigilant monitoring of residents and staff for symptoms, the use of appropriate protective equipment, and heightened cleaning throughout the home."

She also says everyone at Anson Place is working to meet the challenges of the situation.

"Our dedicated staff in the home are working additional shifts and going above and beyond to provide care and comfort to our residents. We are working hard to increase our roster and a number of caring and skilled individuals have already stepped forward from our community."

Roth's email also addressed the support she's seen from the community.

"Hagersville is a small community with a big heart. We are deeply grateful for the kind words and gestures of support from individuals and businesses who have rallied around our residents, families and staff at this challenging time. Their support means a great deal to us."