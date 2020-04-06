KITCHENER -- The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Haldimand and Norfolk Counties continues to grow, with more than 60 cases linked to a single long-term care home.

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit has confirmed that an outbreak at Anson Place is Hagersville has led to at least five deaths.

"There are a total of 7 deaths of which we can confirm 5 are attributable to COVID-19,” said Medical Officer of Health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai.

Dr. Nesathurai added that the health unit is working hard to stop the spread, where so far 39 residents and 22 staff have tested positive for the virus.

“We are trying our very best to manage this outbreak," said Dr. Nesathurai.

In an effort to slow the spread of the virus, residents have to remain in their rooms.

Staff members in the meantime are using full personal protective gear, and are only going between work and their homes.

Services Employees International Union Healthcare representative Mike Newell says, staff are doing everything possible to keep residents safe in what is a very stressful situation.

"They have a relationship with each other, the members, everybody in health care for the most part, they are in that industry because they care for the residents, because they are trying to do the right thing,” said Newell.

Tracey Savelli's mother lives at Anson Place. She says so far her mom has tested negative for COVID-19, but fears it’s only a matter of time before she catches the virus.

“We as a family have kind of resolved the fact that my mom probably will end up with it, and then we will cross that bridge when we get to it,” said Savelli.

Savelli says despite the long term care home being in the middle of this out break, caregivers have still arranged the ability to talk to her mom by video call.

”They're putting their lives at jeopardy or in jeopardy for the sake of my mom and other patients that are in there. You can't thank someone for that," said Savelli.

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit says this cluster of COVID-19 cases at Anson Place, has been traced to attendance at a funeral.

For privacy reasons, they aren't providing details on where or when this funeral took place.