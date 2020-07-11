WATERLOO -- There are now three more splash pads in Kitchener that can be used to beat the heat.

The city has opened up the Victoria Park, Breithaupt Park, and Chandler Mowat Community Centre facilities with reduced hours.

The number of people allowed in at one time has also been limited, like the 20-person cap at Victoria Park.

City officials say that, during busy periods, there is also a fifteen minute time limit.

Kitchener’s splash pads are open seven days a week from 11:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m.

Other locations include McLennan Park, Centreville-Chicopee Community Centre and Kingsdale Community Centre.