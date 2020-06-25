KITCHENER -- Some of Kitchener's splash pads are opening again this week.

Splash pads at McLennan Park, Centreville-Chicopee Community Centre and Kingsdale Community Centre all open Friday, with physical distancing measures in place.

“We are pleased to open some of the city’s outdoor recreation amenities for our community to enjoy,” Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic said in a news release. “We continue to take a careful and gradual approach to reopen city amenities, as the health and safety of residents and users continue to be our top priority. We’ve also modified our procedures accordingly to ensure the community can access these amenities safely.”

Splash pads are part of the second stage of the city's reopening plan.

People can use the splash pads at a reduced capacity between 11:15 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. daily, the city said in a news release.

Visits will be capped at 15 minutes during busy times.

Staff will monitor the splash pads to make sure people are following public health guidelines. Children must also be supervised by a parent or guardian.

“The city must continue to balance the need for safety with what we expect will be a high demand for these outdoor amenities,” Ward 2 Coun. Dave Schnider said in the release. “We anticipate that there may be wait times at our splash pads and recommend being patient and that families bring water, snacks, and activities to make the most of their time while waiting.”

Washrooms will only be available at Kingsdale and McLennan Park.