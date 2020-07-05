CAMBRIDGE -- In the midst of a heat wave, the City of Cambridge is providing some much needed relief.

All three municipal splash pads have reopened, but with some added COVID-19 safety measures in place.

Distancing circles have been painted on around the water space, fencing has been put up to ensure limited capacity, and city staff will also be on hand to make sure the rules are being followed.

“Depending on the activity, we will be limiting the time for kids to 20 minute segments,” said Hardy Bromberg, deputy city manager. “At which point the staff will be disinfecting and wiping some of the high touch point areas down.”

The City of Cambridge was only give a few days to get splash pads ready after it was announced the Region of Waterloo would be entering stage two of the provincial reopening plan.

“We have to essentially de-winterize the splash pads, so clearing out all the water lines, checking the safety equipment, and looking after the pumps,” said Bromberg.

One parent noted that anything kids can touch at the facility was clean, while another was happy her child with special needs had a place to play.

“We've been a little stir crazy the last few months so it's nice to have room to run around,” another parent tells CTV News. “It's nice because there's not too many people here right now.”

So far, the City of Kitchener has opened three of its splash pads, while the City of Waterloo's only municipal splash pad at Waterloo Park is expected to open mid-July.