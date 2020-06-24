GUELPH -- Guelph residents looking for a way to cool down from the heat should expect time limits and physical distancing regulations when pools and splash pads start to open in the community.

Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie tweeted a video of splash pad testing in action on Wednesday morning, saying the pads would be opening soon.

@cityofguelph staff are testing out the splash pad and getting it ready to open soon. Nice to see this! pic.twitter.com/bFvDv143XI — Mayor Cam Guthrie (@CamGuthrie) June 24, 2020

The Market Square wading pool is scheduled to open on June 27. There will be a maximum of 50 people allowed in the pool at any time. Sessions will last for 45 minutes starting every hour, with a whistle telling people when their time is up.

Lyon outdoor pool will open next on July 4, with the same rules for number of swimmers and time limits. Anyone visiting should expect a COVID-19 screening before they're allowed in the water.

Both pools will have washroom facilities but no lockers.

More splash pads are expected to open on July 6 and more pools will open July 13.

At all city facilities, people will need to stay two metres away from people outside of their household. No toys or floats will be allowed in the water.