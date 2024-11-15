Telephone and internet cables cut to more Guelph businesses

Guelph Police are looking for a suspect after more downtown Guelph businesses had their telephone and internet lines cut.

A person living in the Quebec Street and Baker Street area called police around 1:45 a.m. Friday to report their lines has been cut. The resident spoke to a business owner who works in the same building and discovered the business’s internet and phone services were also down.

When officers investigated, they discovered two other nearby stores also had their cables cut.

The latest incidents come after police reported at least 13 business in the Wyndham Street North area said their external cables had been damaged Wednesday morning. Investigators believe the damage happened around 5:30 a.m.

Police have released photos of a man they believe has information that may be important to the investigation.

Anyone who recognizes the man, or has other information, is asked to contact police.