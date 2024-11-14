Goodbye CKCO: Crews complete teardown of CTV Kitchener's former home
The long-time home of CTV News Kitchener is now nothing more than a memory.
Demolition crews knocked down the last sections of the structure, at 864 King Street West, on Thursday morning.
While the building has been reduced to rubble, it will continue to live on in the memories of employees.
“I started here in 1977,” said retired reporter David Imrie. “I had 38 glorious years working here.”
That included the era when CKCO journalists wore those iconic red jackets.
Imrie also recalled the heyday of the 1980s, when about 350 people worked out of 864 King Street West.
“It was hustling and bustling, it was 24-hour news operation,” he explained. “I worked some long nights in this building, and some long days.”
David Imrie stands outside what remains of 864 King St. West in Kitchener. (Krista Simpson/CTV News)
The station’s presence extended well beyond the borders of Waterloo Region.
“I travelled to the [United] States and would have people coming up and saying hello to me because they recognized me,” Imrie said.
The King Street West building is also where he met his future wife.
“A young lady came into the building in 1978 for an interview with me,” he recalled. “Little did I know that about two years later I would be walking down the aisle with this young lady. Now we are almost 45 years married.”
The community also has fond memories of the building.
“Over the years I had many opportunities to visit the station and be on shows like Provincewide and on the news, as well as celebrate things like Toy Mountain,” said Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic.
CTV, he added, has always played an integral role in the community.
“You think about all the things that have happened in Kitchener, throughout Canada and around the world over the last 70 years, and you really always captured the reactions of Kitchener residents and told the story from a Kitchener perspective, which has been so, so important,” said Vrbanovic.
In November 2023, CTV Kitchener moved to its new home – where Lulu’s Roadhouse used to stand.
Demolition at 864 King Street West, meanwhile, didn’t begin until October.
“You know, it’s a little sad,” said Imrie. “We had so many lasting friendships that were created in this building – friendships that started when I started here in 1977, which I still have today.”
As for what’s next, an application has been submitted to build a 45-storey residential tower on the property. City council will review that proposal next Monday.
To watch the building's demolition, check out the timelapse in the viewer at the top of this page.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Taylor Swift hits the stage at Rogers Centre for first night of Eras Tour in Toronto
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES Taylor Swift hits the stage at Rogers Centre for first night of Eras Tour in Toronto
'Toronto, Welcome to the Eras Tour!' Taylor Swift told a roaring sold-out crowd at the Rogers Centre on Thursday night as she began the Canadian leg of her record-breaking tour.
Purolator workers won't handle Canada Post packages if strike occurs, union says
Teamsters Canada says if Canada Post workers go on strike or are locked out, its members at Purolator won't handle any packages postmarked or identified as originating from the carrier.
Trump chooses anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as health secretary
President-elect Donald Trump announced Thursday he will nominate anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, putting a man whose views public health officials have decried as dangerous in charge of a massive agency that oversees everything from drug, vaccine and food safety to medical research, Medicare and Medicaid.
Canada urged to cut government-funded research collaborations with China: report
A newly released report is urging Canada to immediately end all government-funded research collaborations with China in a variety of different areas.
Police foil attempted $13,000 cheese theft in North Vancouver
Police in North Vancouver say they prevented the theft of nearly $13,000 worth of cheese from a grocery store earlier this year. Now, they're asking the public for help finding the alleged thief.
Centre Block renovation facing timeline and budget 'pressures'
The multi-billion-dollar renovation of parliament’s Centre Block building continues to be on time and on budget, but construction crews are facing 'pressures' when it comes to the deadline and total costs, according to the department in charge of the project.
Winnipeg driver rescues passengers from burning van
A Winnipeg driver was in the right place at the right time when a paratransit van caught fire Thursday morning.
B.C.'s chief vet tells clinics to set up bird flu protocols amid human exposure risk
British Columbia's chief veterinarian has told clinics that treat wild birds that they must establish protocols to prevent the spread of avian flu, warning of the risk of human exposure to the illness.
Measles cases in New Brunswick continue to climb
The number of measles cases in New Brunswick continue to climb. Officials with New Brunswick’s Department of Health said as of Thursday, the number of confirmed cases since October has reached 43.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.