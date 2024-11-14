'The Vac Man': Cambridge, Ont. man with autism can fix just about every vacuum

Most people run away from messes, but one Cambridge, Ont. man runs toward them.

That’s because 32-year-old Kris Ibbotson has a passion for vacuum cleaners.

In the crawl space of his home, where he lives with his mother, there are about one hundred vacuums.

Ibbotson, who was diagnosed with autism at a young age, has always been fascinated by vacuums – their different shapes and sizes, as well as vintage vacuums too, including a Hoover from the 1940s.

Because of this, he’s earned quite the nickname.

“The Vac Man,” Kris told CTV News with excitement.

All the vacuums are either donated or rescued from the trash at the side of the road.

Of course, Kris does have favourites.

“Well, there are the Kenmore ones. They’re my favourite. The Electrolux. The old vintage Electrolux is right there. That’s my favourite,” he said, then took a pause before continuing. “There’s other favourites. TriStar, Miracle Mate, the vintage Hoover.”

Despite being 6’6,” cruising in the crawl space is where Kris is most comfortable. He uses a dolly, of sorts, to glide around.

Kris Ibbotson, 32, sits among some of the vintage vacuums in the crawl space of his home. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV News)

His mother hopes he can turn the hobby into a business, because Kris also repairs vacuums.

“Curiosity. Taking them apart, putting together, taking apart, putting together and most of it is self-taught,” Georgina Ibbotson said.

During his interview with CTV News, Kris showed off all the spare parts he has, including hoses, wands and filters. He also demonstrated where, on the hose, is most likely to get damaged and how he would fix it.

“That Kenmore over there, I have to connect the wires to it,” Kris explained, pointing to one of his current repairs.

The breadth of talent and knowledge required to fix the machines is something his mother could’ve never imagined for her son. When Kris was first diagnosed with autism, she was initially told he may never talk.

“It’s a major relief on my mind that he’ll be able to take care of himself in some way when I’m not here,” she said, through tears. “There’s no words. There’s absolutely no words to express. It’s gone from hopelessness, to where we are today.”

As Kris transitions from volunteer repairs and cleanings to more of a business model, the mother-son duo are confident it won’t suck the fun out of what he does since it’s all he’s ever wanted to do.

If you wish to donate a vacuum to Kris, or get one repaired by The Vac Man, you can contact his mother here: georginaibbotson@gmail.com