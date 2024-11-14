'The Vac Man': Cambridge, Ont. man with autism can fix just about every vacuum
Most people run away from messes, but one Cambridge, Ont. man runs toward them.
That’s because 32-year-old Kris Ibbotson has a passion for vacuum cleaners.
In the crawl space of his home, where he lives with his mother, there are about one hundred vacuums.
Ibbotson, who was diagnosed with autism at a young age, has always been fascinated by vacuums – their different shapes and sizes, as well as vintage vacuums too, including a Hoover from the 1940s.
Because of this, he’s earned quite the nickname.
“The Vac Man,” Kris told CTV News with excitement.
All the vacuums are either donated or rescued from the trash at the side of the road.
Of course, Kris does have favourites.
“Well, there are the Kenmore ones. They’re my favourite. The Electrolux. The old vintage Electrolux is right there. That’s my favourite,” he said, then took a pause before continuing. “There’s other favourites. TriStar, Miracle Mate, the vintage Hoover.”
Despite being 6’6,” cruising in the crawl space is where Kris is most comfortable. He uses a dolly, of sorts, to glide around.
Kris Ibbotson, 32, sits among some of the vintage vacuums in the crawl space of his home. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV News)
His mother hopes he can turn the hobby into a business, because Kris also repairs vacuums.
“Curiosity. Taking them apart, putting together, taking apart, putting together and most of it is self-taught,” Georgina Ibbotson said.
During his interview with CTV News, Kris showed off all the spare parts he has, including hoses, wands and filters. He also demonstrated where, on the hose, is most likely to get damaged and how he would fix it.
“That Kenmore over there, I have to connect the wires to it,” Kris explained, pointing to one of his current repairs.
The breadth of talent and knowledge required to fix the machines is something his mother could’ve never imagined for her son. When Kris was first diagnosed with autism, she was initially told he may never talk.
“It’s a major relief on my mind that he’ll be able to take care of himself in some way when I’m not here,” she said, through tears. “There’s no words. There’s absolutely no words to express. It’s gone from hopelessness, to where we are today.”
As Kris transitions from volunteer repairs and cleanings to more of a business model, the mother-son duo are confident it won’t suck the fun out of what he does since it’s all he’s ever wanted to do.
If you wish to donate a vacuum to Kris, or get one repaired by The Vac Man, you can contact his mother here: georginaibbotson@gmail.com
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Taylor Swift hits the stage at Rogers Centre for first night of Eras Tour in Toronto
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES Taylor Swift hits the stage at Rogers Centre for first night of Eras Tour in Toronto
Taylor Swift takes the stage at the Rogers Centre as 'The Eras Tour' has arrived.
Purolator workers won't handle Canada Post packages if strike occurs, union says
Teamsters Canada says if Canada Post workers go on strike or are locked out, its members at Purolator won't handle any packages postmarked or identified as originating from the carrier.
Trump chooses anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as health secretary
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump says he will nominate anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, putting him in charge of a massive agency that oversees everything from drug, vaccine and food safety to medical research and the social safety net programs Medicare and Medicaid.
Canada urged to cut government-funded research collaborations with China: report
A newly released report is urging Canada to immediately end all government-funded research collaborations with China in a variety of different areas.
Centre Block renovation facing timeline and budget 'pressures'
The multi-billion-dollar renovation of parliament’s Centre Block building continues to be on time and on budget, but construction crews are facing 'pressures' when it comes to the deadline and total costs, according to the department in charge of the project.
Winnipeg driver rescues passengers from burning van
A Winnipeg driver was in the right place at the right time when a paratransit van caught fire Thursday morning.
B.C.'s chief vet tells clinics to set up bird flu protocols amid human exposure risk
British Columbia's chief veterinarian has told clinics that treat wild birds that they must establish protocols to prevent the spread of avian flu, warning of the risk of human exposure to the illness.
Measles cases in New Brunswick continue to climb
The number of measles cases in New Brunswick continue to climb. Officials with New Brunswick’s Department of Health said as of Thursday, the number of confirmed cases since October has reached 43.
Police release bodycam video of officer-involved incident at Hindu temple protest in Brampton, Ont.
Police say an officer who forcefully removed a 'weapon' from a protester outside of a Hindu temple in Brampton was acting 'within the lawful execution of his duties' after bystander video of the incident circulated widely online.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.