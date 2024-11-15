Guelph-Eramosa man charged after construction site scaffolding crash

A Guelph-Eramosa man has been charged with impaired driving after police said he crashed into scaffolding at a construction site on Thursday.

On Nov. 14, at around 4:40 a.m., Guelph Police were called to Arthur Street North and Cross Street. Police said they found a pickup truck on the curb where some scaffolding had been set up.

They said a man was in the back seat of the truck, and when they opened the door he was confused and disoriented. They could also smell alcohol on his breath.

He was taken to the police station where tests confirmed he had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

The 32-year-old man was charged with impaired operation. The man’s licence was suspended and his vehicle was impounded.