Guelph-Eramosa man charged after construction site scaffolding crash
A Guelph-Eramosa man has been charged with impaired driving after police said he crashed into scaffolding at a construction site on Thursday.
On Nov. 14, at around 4:40 a.m., Guelph Police were called to Arthur Street North and Cross Street. Police said they found a pickup truck on the curb where some scaffolding had been set up.
They said a man was in the back seat of the truck, and when they opened the door he was confused and disoriented. They could also smell alcohol on his breath.
He was taken to the police station where tests confirmed he had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system.
The 32-year-old man was charged with impaired operation. The man’s licence was suspended and his vehicle was impounded.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
DEVELOPING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
FBI releases new image of Canadian former Olympian sought on murder and drug charges
The FBI has released a new image of Ryan James Wedding, the Canadian ex-Olympian allegedly behind a deadly international drug ring.
RFK Jr.'s to-do list to make America 'healthy' has health experts worried
U.S. President Donald Trump's pick of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services "is an extraordinarily bad choice for the health of the American people," warns the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.
DEVELOPING Canada Post workers go on strike Friday morning, disrupting deliveries
Canadian Union of Postal Workers said approximately 55,000 workers are striking, claiming little progress has been made in the bargaining process.
Is Canada Post delivering mail today? What to know about the strike
With Canada Post workers on strike, many individuals and businesses are facing the challenge of sending and receiving mail. Here are the answers to some of Canadians’ most-asked questions.
Police in Canada collected wreckage after object shot down over Lake Huron
Newly released documents show the Royal Canadian Mounted Police collected wreckage after an unidentified object was shot down over Lake Huron in February of last year.
Toronto couple fights over Taylor Swift tickets in divorce settlement
A Toronto couple bought two tickets to one of Taylor Swift's tour stops in the city, but unfortunately their love story didn't last and now they're fighting for who gets the seats.
Winnipeg driver rescues passengers from burning van
A Winnipeg driver was in the right place at the right time when a paratransit van caught fire Thursday morning.
McDavid further cements legacy by reaching 1,000-point mark in Oilers' win
Connor McDavid has further cemented his legacy in the NHL history books. The superstar forward scored a goal to record his 1,000th career point and set up Darnell Nurse’s overtime winner for good measure as his Edmonton Oilers defeated the Nashville Predators 3-2 on Thursday.
Donald Trump is not yet president, but his plans already loom large over global summits
Even though he won’t be there, U.S. president-elect Donald Trump will loom over talks at two global summits in South America this week.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.