More charges for Trinity Bible Chapel, 300 gather for indoor service: Region of Waterloo
Published Friday, April 9, 2021 12:20PM EDT Last Updated Friday, April 9, 2021 12:41PM EDT
The parking lot of Trinity Bible Chapel on Sunday, Apr. 4. (Johnny Mazza/CTV Kitchener)
KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo says Trinity Bible Chapel is facing more charges for breaking province-wide COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
During a Friday COVID-19 briefing, regional chair Karen Redman reported that 300 people were gathering inside on Sunday for service.
According to the Ontario stay-at-home order, religious gatherings are limited to just 15 per cent capacity.
The region says Trinity Bible Chapel has a capacity of 575, which would only allow them to host 86 people for a service.
The Woolwich Township church has already been charged several times over the past few months for breaking COVID-19 protocols.