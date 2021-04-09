KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo says Trinity Bible Chapel is facing more charges for breaking province-wide COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

During a Friday COVID-19 briefing, regional chair Karen Redman reported that 300 people were gathering inside on Sunday for service.

According to the Ontario stay-at-home order, religious gatherings are limited to just 15 per cent capacity.

The region says Trinity Bible Chapel has a capacity of 575, which would only allow them to host 86 people for a service.

The Woolwich Township church has already been charged several times over the past few months for breaking COVID-19 protocols.