KITCHENER -- Peak flu season is here, but a new survey says more than half of millennials didn't get their shot this year.

A third of them have no plans of doing so, either.

But local health officials say that millennials aren't the only ones who aren't getting the shot: between 30 and 40 per cent of people are immunized year to year.

There have been 120 cases of the flu reported in the region so far this season, with no deaths so far.

Region of Waterloo Public Health says it doesn't track the number of vaccinations that are given, but says there have been 7,000 more doses distributed this season compared to last year.

"We're in a pretty good spot. I'm hopeful that people will still take advantage of getting their flu shot," says Manager of Infectious Disease Kristy Wright.

Public Health says they don't track age or gender because it's not required by the Ministry of Health, making it difficult to know exactly which age groups are avoiding the shot.

Still, they're encouraging everyone to get vaccinated, especially those who are at higher risk.

"Our numbers are on the upswing so it possible that we may still see significantly increased flu activity in the community so I would still really encourage people to be vaccinated."

She says that the vaccine is still available across the region.