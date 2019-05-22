

Michelle McQuigge, The Canadian Press





New research from the University of Waterloo suggests that men and women are on the same wavelength when it comes to problems in their sex lives.

The study asked more than 100 heterosexual couples in long-term relationships about issues that are most likely to surface in the bedroom.

It found that men and women identified the same dominant issues in the same order of importance.

Frequency of sex was the most pressing concern, followed closely by initiation of sex and showing interest in sex with their partner.

Study lead author Siobhan Sutherland says much of the research to date has focused on the individual sexual dysfunctions reported by men and women rather than the shared issues that impact a couple's sex life.

She says researchers were struck by how much men and women agreed on the issues that mattered most.