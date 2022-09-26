Meet the candidates running for mayor of Waterloo
With the municipal election weeks away, there are four candidates in the running for the mayoral position for the City of Waterloo.
Waterloo voters will be able to select their choices for mayor, ward councillor, school board trustees, regional chair and regional councillors on Oct. 24.
CTV News reached out to each of them to get a better idea of who they are, why they’re running, and what they think is the biggest issue facing the city.
All four candidates were emailed the same three questions.
Dorothy McCabe
Who are you?
I’m a government relations professional and an active community volunteer:
- Glasgow Heights 2 Neighbourhood Association member
- Former Laurier basketball player and Youth Basketball coach
- CycleWR member
- COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic
- Board and Committee member
- ClimateActionWR Transportation
- Parents for Community Living
- Women in Communications and Technology
- Conestoga College professor/instructor and
- Syrian refugee family sponsor
Why are you running?
I'm running for Mayor to lead our city and to make a difference. I see our city’s potential.
With my leadership, I believe Waterloo can once again become a big idea city.
Experience matters.
I have 20 years experience in municipal government, the public sector and government relations. I am currently government relations manager to mayor, council and corporate leadership in Milton. I served as chief of staff to a former mayor of Kitchener and a former member of provincial parliament.
Being the Mayor of Waterloo requires experience. With my interpersonal and social skills, business acumen and years of experience at the highest levels of local government, I am ready to start on day one.
I am an experienced, collaborative leader committed to public service.
What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the City of Waterloo and how do you plan to address it?
Building a variety of housing: affordable, supportive, cooperative, three bedroom rental units, townhouses, low rise, mid-rise, and infill for people of every income level is the most important issue facing our city.
Ensuring that people have a place to live is an economic development and talent attraction and retention issue as well as an affordability and community building issue.
An affordable home and city is important, no matter your age, stage of life or whether you own or rent your residence. People of all abilities and incomes deserve safe, accessible housing options.
Here are some ways we can build a more affordable and livable city:
- Use public lands to build affordable, supportive and co-op housing
- Build more low-rise, mid-rise and infill housing options across the community
- Work to address issues of housing affordability and homelessness
- Use technology to improve customer service experiences and interactions for residents, organizations and business owners.
- As mayor, I commit immediately to working in partnership with local non-profit organizations to develop a new LEED certified affordable, supportive or co-op housing community on publicly owned lands in Waterloo.
Kypp Saunders
Who are you?
Hi, my name is Kypp Saunders. I am a political science graduate from the University of Waterloo who has lived and worked in the community for 30+ years. I am a local business owner who owns two small businesses in the region.
Kypp did not submit a photo to CTV News.
Why are you running?
I am running because I believe that Waterloo needs a fresh perspective. I am not a career politician, and I will address our city’s issues from the lens of a local business owner and renter. I believe strongly in the potential of the City of Waterloo, and I have a keen desire to give back to the community that I love.
What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the City of Waterloo and how do you plan to address it?
The biggest issue facing the city is the affordable housing crisis. I will be working with local developers to create more affordable housing in the city. I will incentivize developers by removing cumbersome red tape and zoning restrictions to allow them to build higher and create more affordable units.
Shannon Weber
Who are you?
I’m a long time Waterloo resident with extensive business, governance and community leadership experience.
My ability to bring people together through openness and collaboration delivers solutions making Waterloo a more liveable City for all.
By strengthening the community through forward-thinking initiatives and meaningful partnerships, I will help lead Waterloo Forward.
Why are you running?
Waterloo is at a pivotal point — a future where our City, community and residents thrive is within reach. To Move Waterloo Forward, we need strong, collaborative, future-focused leadership to unlock our collective potential.
I am that leader.
As Mayor, I will use my experience leading community projects and bringing people together to deliver results. I will prioritize community consultation and citizen engagement to create strong communities and ensure the voices of Waterloo residents are reflected in decision-making.
Moving Waterloo Forward: A More Liveable Community for All outlines my commitments to you based on months of community consultation.
As Mayor I will ensure Waterloo continues to thrive and remains the best community in Canada to work, learn, live, play and raise a family.
What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the City of Waterloo and how do you plan to address it?
I was the first candidate to declare my intention to run for Mayor and have spent the past several months meeting with residents, community leaders and stakeholders to better understand what is most important to our community.
The biggest challenge facing Waterloo is ensuring a future with affordable housing and smart growth.
Waterloo has the knowledge and innovation needed to address this challenge and as Mayor, I will work to unlock this potential.
A first action will be to create a Task Force on Affordable Housing and Smart Growth. The taskforce will bring together the knowledge to consider:
- Activating tools available to address affordability and growth
- Modernizing zoning bylaws to speed up building a range of housing options, while protecting green space
- Developing a Community Improvement Plan to encourage affordable housing and sustainable infrastructure
- Removing barriers to affordable rental housing, including student housing, while maintaining safety standards
Although Waterloo must take steps to address affordable housing and smart growth, we cannot do it alone.
As Mayor, I will be a strong voice that works collaboratively with all levels of government to ensure Waterloo’s needs are prioritized.
Rob Evans
Rob Evans has not responded to CTV's candidate survey.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre denounces Diagolon 'losers' over threat of sexual assault against his wife, RCMP 'reviewing'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he has asked the RCMP to look into 'disgusting' comments made by the founder of a far-right group about sexually assaulting his wife.
Canada dropping travel mask mandate and ending COVID-19 border and quarantine restrictions
Canada is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering the country, including: proof of COVID-19 vaccination, quarantine and isolation requirements as well as all pre- or on-arrival COVID-19 testing. The federal government is also making the ArriveCan application optional, and is lifting the mask mandate on planes and trains.
Here's how much more Thanksgiving dinner will cost Canadians this year
Thanksgiving dinner will come with a hefty price tag for Canadians this year, according to data compiled by Dalhousie University's Agri-Food Analytics Lab.
Port aux Basques woman swept up in Fiona storm surge shares her survival story
A woman from Port aux Basques, N.L., is sharing her story of survival after she was swept under a Jeep and had to be rescued as post-tropical storm Fiona battered the small coastal town.
Data shows Fiona's impact across Atlantic Canada as all-time records broken
Fiona, a category 4 hurricane turned post-tropical cyclone storm, barrelled through Atlantic Canada leaving behind flooded streets, wrecked homes and towns in darkness. CTVNews.ca looks at the data behind the destruction.
Canadian Food Inspection Agency raises alarm as spotted lanternfly pest nears border
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is asking Canadians to keep an eye out for an invasive bug that could spell disaster for the country's wineries and fruit growers.
Jupiter is about to make its closest approach to Earth in 59 years
Jupiter will make its closest approach to Earth in 59 years on Monday, September 26, according to NASA.
Missing 81-year-old N.S. man believed swept out to sea during Fiona
An 81-year-old man reported missing in Lower Prospect, N.S. is believed to have been swept out to the ocean during post-tropical storm Fiona, according to the RCMP.
Russian military recruiter shot amid fear of Ukraine call-up
A young man shot a Russian military officer at close range at an enlistment office Monday, in an unusually bold attack reflecting resistance to the Russian leadership's efforts to mobilize hundreds of thousands of men to wage war on Ukraine.
London
-
Deceased identified in Sunday morning hit and run
OPP continue to investigate after a fatal hit-and-run claimed the life of a pedestrian early Sunday morning, and police have since identified the victim as a 65-year-old man from Hamilton.
-
$200,000 fraud in Perth County
A Perth County business has been defrauded out of $150,000 USD — approximately $206,000 CAD.
-
'Workload is huge, pay is low': Ontario education workers voting whether to strike
Parent Stacy Loos fears what will happen in Ontario if education workers go on strike. “If his EA [educational assistant] is not with him, his whole day just kind of goes down the drain,” says Loos, referring to her son Emmett, 9, who has autism. Ontario education workers including librarians, custodians and administrative staff have started voting on whether to strike — and their union is recommending they vote yes.
Windsor
-
Mask mandate to end on Transit Windsor buses
Masks may soon become optional on public transit in Windsor after the federal government announced Monday it is dropping all COVID-19 border restrictions for anyone entering Canada.
-
Bivalent boosters rolling out across Windsor-Essex
Eligibility for bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters has opened up to Ontarians ages 18 and older.
-
Mobile health clinic with mental health, addiction and dental support an ‘exceptional model’
Essex County Warden Gary McNamara says a mobile health clinic will help health professionals to better respond to residents in crisis in high-priority neighbourhoods.
Barrie
-
Bivalent booster dose offered to Simcoe Muskoka adults 18+
The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is offering the bivalent booster dose for adults 18 and older at several clinics starting today.
-
New federal boundaries, riding proposed for Simcoe County
Simcoe County’s federal ridings could increase by one under a new federal boundary proposal, but at least one area MP isn’t fond of what’s on the table.
-
Barrie officers target loud, modified vehicles, laying 17 charges in one day
Officers in Barrie laid nearly 20 charges in one day as part of an enforcement initiative targeting loud and modified vehicles.
Northern Ontario
-
Five people fined $55K for illegal moose hunt in northern Ontario
A 32-month investigation into illegal moose hunting near Temiskaming, Ont., has ended in convictions for five people, $44,000 in fines and $11,000 in victim surcharges.
-
Body of missing bike trail builder in the Sault has been found, police say
CTV News has learned a massive police search has ended for a 58-year-old man who went missing Saturday morning in Sault Ste. Marie after his body was found.
-
What people flying at Toronto Pearson need to know about the new travel rules
Travellers flying into Toronto Pearson International Airport will soon no longer need to show proof of vaccination or wear a face mask as of Oct. 1.
Ottawa
-
Poilievre denounces Diagolon 'losers' over threat of sexual assault against his wife, RCMP 'reviewing'
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he has asked the RCMP to look into 'disgusting' comments made by the founder of a far-right group about sexually assaulting his wife.
-
The strongest storm to ever hit the east coast wasn't strong enough to stop a wedding
A Halifax couple tied the knot by candlelight after post-tropical storm Fiona made landfall and cut the power the night before the big day.
-
Teen dead, three others injured in west Quebec street racing crash
A teenage girl is dead and three other young people are seriously injured after a street racing crash in west Quebec on Sunday.
Toronto
-
Jupiter will be at its brightest Monday. This is how to see it in Ontario.
Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, is going to be the closest it has been to Earth in almost 60 years Monday night.
-
Police arrest 27-year-old man accused of placing camera in women's bathroom at Tim Hortons
A 27-year-old man has been charged after police said they found a hidden camera inside the women’s bathroom at a Tim Hortons.
-
More than 170K Ontario patients lost family doctors in first 6 months of pandemic, study finds
More than 170,000 patients in Ontario lost their family doctors in the first six months of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new study has found.
Montreal
-
Man accused of killing his spouse, 2 children in Montreal-area triple homicide
Longueuil police (SPAL) say a man has been charged in the deaths of his spouse and their two children, aged five and two, in what they describe as a triple homicide and arson investigation on Montreal's South Shore.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | QS candidate steps down after video shows her removing PQ flyer from mailbox
A candidate for Quebec solidaire (QS) is stepping down after videos surfaced online showing her removing a rival's flyer from a homeowner's mailbox while campaigning.
-
Montreal plastic bag ban to start Tuesday
Montreal's ban on plastic bags will apply to retail stores and restaurants, including those offering take-out and home delivery.
Atlantic
-
Military deploys to N.S., P.E.I., N.L. to help with Fiona clean up
Hundreds of Canadian military personnel are deploying to communities in Atlantic Canada affected by post-tropical storm Fiona to assist with clean-up efforts, the commander of Joint Task Force Atlantic said in a news conference Monday.
-
Most P.E.I. residents without power two days after Fiona
Tens of thousands of Islanders are still without power two days after Fiona battered Prince Edward Island.
-
Missing 81-year-old N.S. man believed swept out to sea during Fiona
An 81-year-old man reported missing in Lower Prospect, N.S. is believed to have been swept out to the ocean during post-tropical storm Fiona, according to the RCMP.
Winnipeg
-
'We are truly sorry': Leaders, health officials acknowledge Indigenous-specific racism in northern Manitoba's health-care system
Indigenous leaders and northern health officials in Manitoba say Indigenous people continue to face racism in the health-care system, and have signed a declaration committing to eliminate it.
-
Winnipeg man killed in crash involving six motorcycles
A 45-year-old man from Winnipeg died Saturday following a crash involving six motorcycles.
-
'A humanitarian and health crisis': St. Boniface Street Links among Manitoba projects receiving $2.5 million in federal funding
Manitoba harm reduction projects will be receiving $2.5 million in funding from the federal government.
Calgary
-
Information of 145K Calgary Parking Authority customers exposed in 2021 cyber breach
The data that was accessible included names, emails, usernames, licence plates, and residential addresses – was secured within 20 minutes of them becoming aware of the breach.
-
Alberta government calls on RCMP to ignore federal firearms ban within province
Alberta Justice Minister Tyler Shandro says his government will direct RCMP in the province not to enforce the confiscation of newly prohibited firearms from what were once legal owners.
-
Comforter a clue eyed by police in homicide investigation
Police believe a comforter could be key to solving a summer homicide that occurred in Calgary's southwest.
Edmonton
-
LRT closed between Clareview and Belvedere after cyclist hit by train
Edmonton police say the LRT is closed between Clareview and Belvedere Stations while police investigate a crash involving a cyclist and a train.
-
Man armed himself with cutlery after he ran through Edmonton airport security: RCMP
Charges have now been laid after a man barged through security at the Edmonton International Airport on Saturday.
-
Museum returns artifacts to First Nation in northern Alberta
The Royal Alberta Museum has returned seven artifacts from its collection to the Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation.
Vancouver
-
Woman struck with hammer during 'random attack,' Vancouver police say
A 33-year-old woman was struck in the head with a hammer during a "random attack" in downtown Vancouver over the weekend, according to police.
-
Photos of suspect in bail scam where senior allegedly lost $9,000 released by North Vancouver police
North Vancouver RCMP have released photos of a woman they say is a suspect in a bail scam that resulted in a senior losing thousands of dollars.
-
Amtrak Cascades service returns to Vancouver for first time in years
A cross-border passenger train connecting Vancouver to Seattle has entered Canada for the first time in years.