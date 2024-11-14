KITCHENER
    • Telephone and internet cables cut to more than a dozen Guelph businesses

    More than a dozen business owners in downtown Guelph are looking for answers after their phone lines and internet unexpected went down Wednesday morning.

    Businesses began calling Guelph Police shortly after 9 a.m. to report external cables had been damaged. At least 13 businesses along Wyndham Street North reported damage.

    Investigators believe the damage happened around 5:30 a.m.

    Anyone with more information is urged to contact police.

