Erin woman arrested as part of drug investigation

An Erin woman has been charged as part of a drug trafficking investigation spanning Guelph, Erin and Halton Region.

Officers from the Guelph Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police and Halton Regional Police executed search warrants at three addresses in September.

Officers found suspected crystal methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl worth approximately $14,000. They also seized several real and replica firearms, a stolen crossbow, a homemade conducted energy weapon and stolen property including more than 40 bicycles, three motorcycles, tools and a riding lawnmower.

Two men from Guelph, aged 51 and 41, and a 40-year-old man from Halton were arrested at the time and charged with possessing controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking, possession stolen property over $5,000, possessing prohibited weapons and breaching court orders.

On Wednesday, Halton Regional Police also arrested a 34-year-old Erin woman. She has been charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possessing stolen property over $5,000 and unauthorized possession of a weapon.