Meet the Waterloo Ward 6 candidates

Jonathan Cassels

Jonathan Cassels. (Submitted)

Who are you?

I'm a local dad and former financial professional who has managed Canada-wide campaigns to secure voters' rights, worked in the office of Ontario's Shadow Minister of Finance, and served the local community through initiatives like the City of Waterloo's Neighbourhood Leaders Team.

Why are you running?

I'm running because Waterloo is faced with real challenges, which I have the background to help address. Challenges like housing affordability, homelessness, and mitigating the impact of global climate change on our local community are going to require local action in collaboration with multiple levels of government. My experience working with different levels of government means that I'm ideally suited to help foster that collaboration and ensure we find solutions that don't leave any of our neighbours behind.

What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the City of Waterloo and how do you plan to address it?

The concern I hear the most about on doorsteps is the availability and cost of housing. People are worried about their ability to continue living in their home as rent and mortgage interest rates increase, and are worried about their families' and neighbours' ability to find affordable places to live so they can stay in the communities they grew up in. City council's role in addressing this crisis comes primarily through zoning and helping to decide what types of residences get built for people to live in. Zoning for and building more mid-rise buildings is one good option which gets a lot of discussion, and it's something I support as a mid-term solution. But even more immediately, I think we need to target building low-rise residential buildings. The advantage to low-rise buildings is that they can be built quickly and comparatively cheaply because, unlike larger buildings, they can use stick-frame construction. They can also blend into existing neighbourhoods more easily, making it quicker to earn local buy-in for projects. This is important, because housing is a crisis which can't wait years for solutions.

Karen Fischer

Karen Fischer. (Submitted)

Who are you?

I am a resident of Waterloo, concerned with some of the problems in our city. I believe that elected representatives serve and represent the best interests of those who elected them and it’s my desire to represent all of my constituents fairly and equally regardless of who they are.

Why are you running?

I made the decision to run for city council after the building across from where I live was sold, the tenants were evicted, and plans were announced that the building would be torn down in favour of building condos. We say we are concerned about affordable housing and yet, we tear affordable housing down. We say we care about the environment and keeping excess waste out of landfill, yet we throw entire buildings away. I think we can do better. I think we MUST do better for the residents of Waterloo. I’m ready to be part of the solution.

What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the City of Waterloo and how do you plan to address it?

I think the most pressing issue facing the city of waterloo is affordable housing. The city needs to consider its role in the unaffordable housing issue. I will open this dialogue at council and search for solutions that support our residents’ ability to provide housing for themselves and their families without undue hardship created by government at the municipal level. I will uphold the enforcement of the property standards bylaw for the betterment of our community. I will ensure that housing continues to evolve in a way that best serves the people in this community by supporting the development of green space, more inclusivity and more accessibility for all members of this community. I want to ensure that corporately owned housing contributes to a sense of place and community with appropriately sized signage and non-branding of buildings.

Mary Lou Roe

Mary Lou Roe. (Submitted)

Who are you?

Hi! I'm Mary Lou Roe. I'm a community leader, entrepreneur, mom, wife, and passionate community builder. I've lived in the City of Waterloo's Ward 6 for 16 years with my husband and sons and grew up in the Region, and I'm committed to building a welcoming, sustainable city for all.

Why are you running?

I’m running for city council because I care deeply about my community. I care about people, their experiences, and that they feel accepted and included and belong. People need a person they can trust and rely on to be their voice and advocate at city hall – I will be that person. I will be the safe and reliable bridge that brings their needs to the city. For over a decade, I've worked at the grassroots community level to increase awareness about issues facing newcomers in the Region, advocating on their behalf as they settle in the community. I will bring that commitment to community and belonging to Ward 6 and the city so we can continue building a stronger community together.

What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the City of Waterloo and how do you plan to address it?

Affordable Housing. The city is facing a housing crisis. Many residents struggle to secure safe, affordable places to live that meet their needs – whether they are singles, students, seniors, or families. Without access to stable, affordable housing options for purchase or rent, residents are unable to participate fully in the community, contribute, and thrive. Everyone deserves an affordable place to live, so they feel connected to their neighbourhood, have access to green space, amenities, and services, and belong in the community. I am committed to supporting affordable housing initiatives and strategies that help make housing attainable for all city residents along the housing spectrum. I'm also interested in listening to innovative ideas to help alleviate the shortage of affordable housing while encouraging strong community connections.

Matthew Nicholas Schwarze

Matthew Nicholas Schwarze. (Submitted)

Who are you?

I’m Matthew Schwarze, a local community leader that has made Waterloo his home with his partner. I’m running to represent Ward 6 on City Council—I want to keep Waterloo moving in a progressive direction and make progress on housing affordability, active transit, and sustainability. Learn more at vote.matthewschwarze.ca.

Why are you running?

I’m running for Ward 6 Councillor to maintain our momentum on key issues for Waterloo residents: housing affordability, active transit infrastructure, sustainability, and more.

I’ve spent my time in Waterloo dedicated to public service and building an understanding of the complex organizations and governance structures that make a city like Waterloo possible. Lots of that learning has come through my roles as the Vice-President, Operations and Finance at the Waterloo Undergraduate Student Association, a member of the University of Waterloo Board of Governors, and a resource member of the Waterloo Economic Development Advisory Committee.

I want to be part of a team that moves Waterloo toward walkable, livable communities that allow residents to work, live, study, and age comfortably and confidently.

What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the City of Waterloo and how do you plan to address it?

The most pressing issue facing Waterloo residents is the affordability and quality of housing. The cost of buying or renting a home has soared, and with high interest rates and the growing cost of living, the city needs to take action on the biggest expense people have.

On Council, I will push to modernize our zoning regulations to allow diverse forms of housing to be built throughout Waterloo. This includes moderate intensification in some areas, such as townhouses and low-rise buildings with multiple bedrooms that provide new families with entry-level housing where kids can walk to school and parents build wealth. In the core, we need to continue the path set by the current Council and enable larger developments with a mix of sizes to allow people to enter the market and start putting down roots.

I’ll also work to support non-profit housing developments that expand and protect affordable housing stock. This could include a mixed market-rate and low-income housing model that works well in other countries and empowers everyone to get on their feet and start building wealth.

That’s part of what Waterloo needs to do—read more about what I think needs to happen at vote.matthewschwarze.ca.