Meet the Waterloo Ward 4 candidates

Diane Freeman

Diane Freeman. (Submitted)

Who are you?

I am Diane Freeman and I am seeking re-election as City of Waterloo Councillor for Ward 4.

I moved to Waterloo in 1986 to study at the University of Waterloo for engineering. In addition to City Council, I also work as a Professional Engineer with SLR Consulting.

Why are you running?

I love serving the citizens of Ward 4 and working as a City Councillor. With four members of Council stepping back and three one term councillors seeking re-election, I am hoping to provide some continuity and institutional memory to the new Mayor and Council.

What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the City of Waterloo and how do you plan to address it?

I believe the top three issues facing the Ward and City as a whole are: Financial management; infrastructure reinvestment; and climate change mitigation and resiliency.

Obinna Obi

Obinna Obi. (Submitted)

Who are you?

My name is Obinna Obi, I came to Canada as an international student in 2014. After studies, I decided to live and raise my family here. I work in the community as a community support worker. I have a beautiful wife and two boys.

Why are you running?

Canada is predominantly a multicultural country; and as an immigrant, I know and have experienced most, if not all of the challenges an average person in the grassroot is experiencing. From the issue of job search, transportation, child care to affordable housing. I am running to make these changes in the council. I am young, energetic, and have experience with working face to face with individuals in the grassroot.

What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the City of Waterloo and how do you plan to address it?

I believe the pressing issue facing the city of Waterloo is safe and affordable housing. Waterloo is the hallmark of Tech companies and institutions, so housing is a very big challenge in the city. I plan to address this issue by liaising with developers and stakeholders to build more housing with the support of the city and making options for rent to own.