Toronto teenager charged with first degree murder in Kitchener, Ont. homicide
A teenager has been charged as part of an investigation into Waterloo Region’s first homicide of 2024.
On Jan. 25, Waterloo Regional Police Service responded to reports of gunshots on Gray Street near the intersection of Ottawa Street North and Lackner Boulevard in Kitchener around 9 a.m.
When officers arrived, they discovered the body of a 28-year-old man outside a home.
Investigators began looking for two suspects involved in the shooting.
On Tuesday, officers charged a 17-year-old boy from Toronto with first degree murder.
The boy is in police custody.
Investigators are still looking for the second suspect and have released a photo in hopes someone can identify them.
