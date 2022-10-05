Meet the Waterloo Ward 5 candidates

Joe Brenner

Who are you?

I'm Joe Brenner, a Waterloo homeowner for 35 years, and the sole proprietor of a window washing business named Windowclean. I have a BSc. from McMaster University. I was president of Condo Corp W.N.N.C.#43 for 6 years and president of Elmira Theatre Company for 4 years.

Why are you running?

I do not think the present day council is listening to the residents of Waterloo. Survey after survey shows the council has voted against the people's wishes in regards to speed limits, backyard fires, and bike lanes to mention a few. I would hold bi-monthly town hall meetings if elected and have the ward residents come tell me their issues. I would also institute that developers must have a percentage of all new buuldings for affordable housing and greenspace. Uptown Waterloo and nearby is quickly becoming a concrete pad for miles.

What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the City of Waterloo and how do you plan to address it?

Council not listening to the voter's wishes. It appears that many council decisions have an ideological bent but not the resident's choice. Sometimes the council listens to staff recommendations and other occasions, ignore their suggestions. Quite often ignoring resident wishes at the same time. Councillors are supposed to be the voice of the people and are elected to raise their ward issues at council and support processes to implement their wants. Over the last couple of years they have voted down backyard fires, surveys show the majority of the residents want them and just this summer they voted to lower the speed limits on most roads, against staff recommendations and resident's wishes. Are they just voting for their own ideological positions? It would appear so!

Blayr Hogg

Who are you?

I am Blayr Hogg; born and raised in Ward 5, Waterloo. My family came to the region in the 1820s and has been an integral part of the City of Waterloo ever since.

Why are you running?

I am running in this election to improve the lives of my friends and neighbours. I want Waterloo to be a safe and inclusive place to live for everyone. I want to see a return to common sense governing with special attention paid to where and how taxpayer funds are spent. I also want to be a representative that actually listens to public opinion and respects what voters want. The incumbent disregarded public opinion on speed limits and chose to push through the city agenda regarding Vision Zero. I believe this was the wrong decision and against the tenets of democracy.

What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the City of Waterloo and how do you plan to address it?

The city is facing a homelessness and affordable housing crisis. There are a lot of individuals within my ward that have children or relatives that can no longer afford to live in the city they grew up in. Allowing for more options like low/mid-rise apartment buildings with 2/3 bedroom units is a great way to infuse our neighbourhoods with younger families and those seeking an alternative to home ownership. Part of eliminating single family zoning is to also allow for up to 3 dwellings on a property (Kitchener already does this) like a carriage house, granny flat, or even a tiny home. Certainly there are those within our community who would embrace the opportunity to have an extra income while providing safe and stable housing. Additionally I would encourage the city to continue to invest in transitional housing, cooperative housing associations, and affordable options (like a tiny home community) that allow for those experiencing homelessness to have a safe and stable place to call home. Housing is a human right and should be treated as such.

Bob (Obie) Oberholtzer

Oberholtzer has not yet replied to the CTV News survey.

Jen Vasic

Who are you?

I’m a parent to two young kids, partner to Matt, lover of books, amateur vegetable gardener, PhD candidate, social worker with 15 years of experience, Waterloo’s ward 5 city councillor for the last four years, and I’m running to serve in this role again.

Why are you running?

Four years ago, I ran because the city had just approved the Neighbourhoods Strategy and I wanted to be a part of bringing that strategy to life. As a Social Worker, most of my work to date had been working in lower-income neighbourhoods providing individual support and bringing people together to find solutions to local challenges.

This time, I’m excited to build on the momentum we’ve gained to continue helping people navigate and advocate within a complex institution, address urgent issues facing us such as sustainability, equity, and safety, as well as focus on pandemic recovery by helping people get out and connected through arts and culture and enhancing parks and outdoor spaces, as well as continue to assist with the growth of neighbourhood initiatives.

What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the City of Waterloo and how do you plan to address it?

The most pressing issues are connected. Working on one directly impacts the others. We are in a housing affordability and climate emergency, at a time when peoples’ safety is at-risk based on the colour of their skin, gender, and sexuality. When our basic needs are met, when we feel connected to our communities, and when we are accepted for who we are, we build our stamina for addressing these big urgent goals together. That’s why I will prioritize the following, to name a few:

• Encourage public input into the urban forest strategy and advocate for a dense, beautiful, and native-species tree canopy

• Advocate for policies and practices that promote housing as a human right and expand the housing conversation to further include people with no fixed address

• Support a progressive business plan and budget request from the Indigenous Initiatives, Anti-racism, Accessibility, and Equity team

• Push for ongoing improvements to Bechtel Park’s amenities and natural landscape

• Work with residents and city staff to explore opportunities to restore and preserve other natural spaces in ward 5 such as Hillside Park

• Assist with the growth of neighbourhood and arts and culture initiatives to continue to get out and connected.