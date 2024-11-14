Taylor Swift fans raise money for Waterloo food bank

Swifties joined together in Kitchener to raise money for a food bank on Wednesday.

The Food Bank of Waterloo Region held a “Swifties Against Hunger” event, where about 40 superfans gathered to celebrate Taylor Swift on the eve of her six show stretch in Toronto, while also raising money for hunger.

Michelle Rickard works for the Waterloo region food bank. She said that Swift is a major supporter of food banks in the cities she visits and wanted to do something for her own region.

“We thought ‘what about Waterloo region,’” said Rickard. “We know that we have Swiftie fans here in our community who are just as passionate about giving back to the community.”

The fundraiser featured friendship bracelet making, Taylor Swift trivia and being able to “shake it off” to the artist’s top hits.

Money was raised through entry ticket sales, which retailed for $13, an ode to Taylor Swift’s lucky number.

Donations are still being accepted on the food bank’s website. A choice of donating $22 in honour of Swift’s hit song ‘22’ or $87 referencing her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s jersey number, are also available.

The food bank says every dollar raised provides two meals to someone in need.

Attendees of the event could also drop off red non-perishable food items, such as pasta sauce or tomato soup, as a nod toward Swift’s album ‘Red’.

According to the food bank, the food and monetary donations from Wednesday’s Swifite fundraiser is enough to supply more than 1250 new meals.

“We’re seeing the highest need for food assistance in our history, we’ve been around for 40 years,” said Rickard. “One in eight households in Waterloo region are food insecure and that is really why we’re here doing this event.”