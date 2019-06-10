

CTV Kitchener





A man was seriously injured during a home invasion in Waterloo.

Police responded to the incident on Cedarbrae Avenue on Sunday around 9 p.m.

Several suspects unknown to the victim reportedly forced their way into a residence and assaulted him with a weapon.

They then fled the area in a pair of dark SUVs.

The victim was taken to hospital for his injuries, which were not life-threatening. He has since been released from hospital.

The criminal investigations branch is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.