Featured
Man seriously injured by several people in home invasion
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is pictured on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2014. (Kevin Doerr / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, June 10, 2019 5:17PM EDT
A man was seriously injured during a home invasion in Waterloo.
Police responded to the incident on Cedarbrae Avenue on Sunday around 9 p.m.
Several suspects unknown to the victim reportedly forced their way into a residence and assaulted him with a weapon.
They then fled the area in a pair of dark SUVs.
The victim was taken to hospital for his injuries, which were not life-threatening. He has since been released from hospital.
The criminal investigations branch is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.