Man pleads guilty to setting fires at three Walmart stores in Waterloo Region

Kitchener -

A Paris, Ont. man has pleaded guilty to setting fires at three Walmart stores across Waterloo Region last year.

On Monday, Ramlengum Permauloo, also known as Shawn, appeared in court via video.

He entered a guilty plea to four criminal charges, including one count of causing damage by fire, in relation to a string of Walmart fires on Oct. 20, 2020.

Permauloo also pleaded guilty to one count of arson, one count of false fire alarm and one count of motor vehicle theft. Those incidents occurred on other days.

It's estimated the fires caused $12 million in damage to three Walmart locations.

At the time, police said the fires were started in the toilet paper and paper towel aisles.

Permauloo, who was 21 at the time of the fires, was one of two people arrested and charged.

The other accused is a male youth who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. His case remains before the courts, with the next date scheduled for Thursday.

Permauloo is due back in video court Feb. 9, 2022. An agreement of facts is expected to be presented at that date.