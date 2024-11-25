Brantford residents raise concerns about new centre helping those experiencing homelessness
SOAR Community Services opened a new support centre in Brantford to help those experiencing homelessness, but some neighbours are questioning its Murray Street location.
SOAR is a not-for-profit organization that helps the most vulnerable in the community with addictions, mental health, employment, justice and housing supports.
“We want to create a sense of community,” said Kim Baker, SOAR’s executive director. “For us, community is inclusive. It means our clients and our neighbors, our staff, our partners.”
On Monday afternoon, SOAR invited residents to a meeting to voice their concerns.
“We do understand these resources are needed,” resident Terence Kelsey said before the meeting. “However, they are not needed in the hub of a residential neighborhood.”
He claimed he was nearly assaulted earlier this month, outside of his home.
“He confronted me and threatened me,” Kelsey said.
The SOAR centre, which opened in late August, is not a shelter but does direct clients to emergency spaces in the community.
“That's not what is happening,” insists Candice Brush, who also lives nearby. “People are camping out here. People are using drugs openly here. And it's putting all of us at risk.”
She hopes more is done help neighbours feel safer.
“More action, so if somebody is being banned from the property, they're being removed from the neighborhood,” Brush explained. “They don't just get to wander and start using the drugs on other people's property. And in front of kids.”
The SOAR Community Services building in Brantford, Ont. on Nov. 25, 2024. (Heather Senoran/CTV News)
One resident said the city and police need to step up.
“I know I would like to see a bigger police presence in the neighborhood, especially with the SOAR community there,” neighbour Kathryn Lapointe said.
The Brantford Police Service told CTV News it supports SOAR’s work and are working collaboratively with the centre to mitigate the community’s concerns.
The City of Brantford said the safety and well-being of residents is a shared priority for all involved, while also addressing homelessness with compassion and effective services.
“We encourage ongoing dialogue between SOAR and local residents and appreciate the community’s understanding as we work together to address these complex issues,” Maria Visocchi, the city’s director of communications and community engagement, said in a statement.
Monday’s meeting
SOAR told CTV News, ahead of the meeting, that it is listening to the feedback from neighbours.
“We definitely want to hear their concerns, validate and come up with solutions that we can employ to make sure everybody feels safe within their community,” said Baker.
SOAR plans to host monthly meetings and is starting a Community Advisory Committee, which will include residents, to tackle any issues that come up.
“We're hopeful that the Community Advisory Committee, that is launched today, will be an ongoing avenue to work alongside people in the community so that we can all support our most vulnerable citizens,” Baker added.
Some residents, one of them Brush, felt the meeting wasn’t as productive as they had hoped.
“There were no solutions presented to manage the impact at this time, but they indicated they are adding additional cameras to their property to help monitor it better,” she said.
