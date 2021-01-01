CTV News Kitchener Videographer

Carmen Wong joined CTV News Kitchener as a Video Journalist in November of 2019.

Carmen came to CTV News after spending a year at Thunder Bay Television where she worked as a Video Journalist and Weekend Anchor.

Carmen studied journalism at the University of Guelph-Humber and completed an internship at CBC News Network in Toronto in 2018. She graduated with an arts degree and media communications diploma.

Carmen is a proud Chinese-Canadian woman on television.

She speaks English and Cantonese and understands conversational French.