Carmen Wong joined CTV News Kitchener as a Video Journalist in November of 2019.
Carmen came to CTV News after spending a year at Thunder Bay Television where she worked as a Video Journalist and Weekend Anchor.
Carmen studied journalism at the University of Guelph-Humber and completed an internship at CBC News Network in Toronto in 2018. She graduated with an arts degree and media communications diploma.
Carmen is a proud Chinese-Canadian woman on television.
She speaks English and Cantonese and understands conversational French.