Man found dead in vehicle, no foul play suspected: Guelph police

Guelph police don’t suspect foul play, after a man was found dead inside a vehicle Friday morning.

Police were called just after 8 a.m. about an unresponsive man in a vehicle in the area of York Road and Waterworks Place.

Police found the 50-year-old man and determined he was deceased.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.