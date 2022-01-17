Man found dead in vehicle, no foul play suspected: Guelph police
Guelph police don’t suspect foul play, after a man was found dead inside a vehicle Friday morning.
Police were called just after 8 a.m. about an unresponsive man in a vehicle in the area of York Road and Waterworks Place.
Police found the 50-year-old man and determined he was deceased.
The cause of death is unknown at this time.
