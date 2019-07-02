Videographer

Daryl Morris first came to CTV Kitchener in January 2014 as a writer, and is now a videographer who also anchors the weekend newscasts.

Her career in broadcast journalism began in London in 2007 at NewsTalk 1290 CJBK. Daryl worked in radio newsrooms across the country for a number of years, including a stop in Squamish, BC, where she was a part of the team of reporters covering the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. She was also a part of the Bayshore Broadcasting family of radio stations in Owen Sound as a morning news anchor, co-host, and talk show host, before making her way to Kitchener. Daryl made the jump to television broadcasting as a writer for CTV’s Canada AM, eventually landing at CTV Kitchener.

Daryl is a graduate of the Broadcast Journalism program at Fanshawe College in London. She had an opportunity to complete an internship at 630 CHED in Edmonton – Alberta’s largest radio newsroom.

She grew up in Thunder Bay, Ontario, where her love for the outdoors is rooted. In her time off, you can find her camping, swimming, golfing or travelling – all with her son in tow.