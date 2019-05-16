

CTV Kitchener





A man is dead following a serious crash just north of Stratford.

It happened around 7:00 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Perth Road 122 and Line 42.

Police say a van and an SUV collided in the intersection.

The driver of the van, a man, was taken to hospital but died of his injuries. The driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with minor injuries as well.

Both drivers were the sole occupants of their cars.

“Road 122 is controlled by a stop sign and line 42 has the normal right of way,” explains media relations officer Barry Cookson.

No other identifying information about the victim has been released.

It's not clear what caused the crash or whether any charges will be laid.

A hydro pole was significantly damaged in the collision.

Perth Road 122 is closed at Line 39 and Line 44. Line 42 is closed between Highway 119 and Road 125.