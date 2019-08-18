Featured
Man cutting hydro pole with chainsaw arrested in Guelph
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, August 18, 2019 12:39PM EDT
Guelph Police have arrested a 58-year-old man they say was trying to cut through a hydro pole with a chainsaw.
Officers were called to the scene around 8 p.m. on Saturday and quickly located the suspect.
The Guelph man has been charged with mischief under $5,000 and possession of break in instruments.
He was later released on a promise to appear in court in early October.