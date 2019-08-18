

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





Guelph Police have arrested a 58-year-old man they say was trying to cut through a hydro pole with a chainsaw.

Officers were called to the scene around 8 p.m. on Saturday and quickly located the suspect.

The Guelph man has been charged with mischief under $5,000 and possession of break in instruments.

He was later released on a promise to appear in court in early October.