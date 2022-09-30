Man charged with first-degree murder in Brantford homicide investigation

A man is dead, and Brantford Police say they’ve taken an 18-year-old man into custody, in a homicide investigation that began to unfold on Thursday evening.

Officers were called to a disturbance at a home on Henry Street, near Stanley Street, at around 7:30 p.m., where a man was found with “life-threatening injuries”.

Police say the man received medical treatment, but was later pronounced dead in hospital. The victim has been identified as a 60-year-old man who was known to the accused. The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

18-year-old Aedyn James Pickering of Brantford was arrested at the scene and is charged with first-degree murder.

Brantford police say there’s no threat to public safety as a result of this incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.