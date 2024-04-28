Most-read stories of the week: Stolen laptop, parking dispute, $0.05 property tax bill
Man knows who has stolen laptop but can't get it back
A Kitchener man who forgot his laptop on a bus in January says he’s now being asked to pay $750 to get it back from whoever has the device. When Praveen Narendran got off the Grand River Transit (GRT) bus on University Avenue in Waterloo, he realized he forgot his laptop bag on his seat.
“The moment I got down I realized I left my personal laptop. By then, the bus started going so I was running towards it,” Narendran explained. “But by then it was too late.”
A few weeks ago, he received a Facebook message from a stranger.
“He claimed that he had my laptop. Initially, he was asking me for the passcode,” Narendran said, adding he refused to provide the passcode.
The person reached out to him because Narendran’s full name appeared on the laptop’s lock screen. The person said they bought the laptop on Facebook from someone else. Narendran and the person who claimed to have his laptop sent many messages back and forth and the person agreed to sell the laptop back to Narendran for $750.
'My parking is my freedom': Kitchener resident barred from garage despite illness
For Kitchener resident Chris Wilson, indoor parking is much more than a convenient place to leave his vehicle.
“This apartment for me is a prison. My parking is my freedom," said Wilson.
The proximity of his vehicle, taking on a greater importance due to his physical condition. The 64-year-old is on oxygen, with just 15 per cent lung function and patiently waiting on the lung transplant list.
“This is not jewelry. This is life support.” Said Wilson pointing to his breathing apparatus and oxygen tanks.
Wilson said he chose 250 Frederick Street because of its proximity to the hospital.
“The reason I took this [apartment] was because I'm close to the St Mary's Hospital. I'm about six minutes by taxi to the hospital and I've had to have emergency runs.”
Wilson said he has been denied access to underground parking at 250 Frederick Street, like many others.
Fergus, Ont. man feels nickel-and-dimed for $0.05 property tax bill
A property tax bill is perplexing a small townhouse community in Fergus, Ont. It’s not uncommon to hear people complain about taxes, but one man is speaking out because the bill is so low.
“Really? Five cents? Someone sent a bill for five cents?” said Blake Kent, recalling his reaction when he first saw the bill.
He is the board’s treasurer for the freehold townhouse condo complex his lives in. The recent property tax bill is addressed to the property manager and is for shared spaces like the walkway and parkette. The property manager did pay up.
“They actually sent a cheque for five cents,” said Kent.
Blake Kent holds the property tax bill for $0.05. (CTV News/Spencer Turcotte)
Ont. teacher says she's being forced to switch pharmacies to maintain medication coverage
A Waterloo, Ont. teacher says she’s frustrated after learning the arthritis medication she depends on is no longer covered under her benefits plan. Amy Miller received a notice from her provider, Ontario Teachers Insurance Plan, indicating in order to maintain her coverage for the drug, she needs to transfer the prescription to MemberRx, a speciality pharmacy.
“There are so many things that are wrong with it,” Miller says.
The medication she takes to treat ankylosing spondylitis, a type of arthritis that causes inflammation in the joints and ligaments of the spine, would cost $1,700 per refill if she had to pay out of pocket.
“The drug I'm on now is a TNF blocker, so you inject it every 10 days and it sucks up all the inflammatory cells, which allows me to move normally,” Miller explains.
The letter goes on to say: “If you do not speak with a member of the MembersRX pharmacy team, you will be responsible for paying for the cost of these high-cost speciality drugs.”
Amy Miller appears during an interview with CTV News on April 24, 2024. (Spencer Turcotte/CTV News)
Generational farm could be impacted if Wilmot land assembly goes ahead
A family of farmers say their operations would be significantly impacted if the Region of Waterloo goes ahead with a land assembly project in the Wilmot Township area.
Mountainoak Cheese, a dairy farm founded by Adam Van Bergeijk in 1996, owns and rents land within the 770 acres the region is eyeing.
In March, land owners say they were approached by region representatives who were looking to buy land for large-scale investments that have not been made public. The land being considered is located between Nafziger Road, Bleams Road and Wilmot Centre Road.
“It was an offer that I would not accept for the value that they appraised the farm at. It’s unreasonable,” said Arjo Van Bergeijk, the current Mountainoak Cheese operator and Adam’s son.
“They said if we don’t agree upon their price, there’s a chance of expropriation.”
Arjo, Jake and Adam Van Bergeijk represent three generations of dairy farmers who would be affected if the Wilmot land assembly project goes ahead. (CTV News/Stefanie Davis)
Ontario to ban use of cellphones in school classrooms starting in September
Ontario is introducing a suite of measures that will crack down on cellphone use and vaping in schools.
BREAKING Quebec to invest $603 million to protect the French language
Quebec will invest $603 million over five years to counter the decline of French in the province, French Language Minister Jean-Francois Roberge announced Sunday.
'Do not consume': Gift Chocolate recalled due to undeclared milk, soy
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for a specific chocolate brand sold in Ontario and Quebec.
Kitchener family says their 10-year-old needs life-saving drug that cost $600,000
Raneem, 10, lives with a neurological condition and liver disease and needs Cholbam, a medication, for a longer and healthier life.
Invasive and toxic hammerhead worms make themselves at home in Ontario
Ontario is now home to an invasive and toxic worm species that can grow up to three feet long and can be dangerous to small animals and pets.
Murder charge laid after man falls to death from Toronto apartment balcony
One person has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a man who fell from a balcony following an altercation inside a Toronto apartment building.
Dozens in Italy give a fascist salute on the anniversary of Mussolini's execution
Dozens of people raised their arms in the fascist salute and shouted a fascist chant during ceremonies Sunday to honor Italian dictator Benito Mussolini on the 79th anniversary of his execution.
Zendaya tennis movie ‘Challengers’ scores at weekend box office
Zendaya and castmates Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor have been on a globetrotting press tour to get the word out about Italian director Luca Guadagnino's original film, which opened in 3,477 locations in the U.S. and Canada.
What is a 'halal mortgage'? Does it make housing more accessible?
The 2024 federal budget announced on April 16 included plans to introduce “halal mortgages” as a way to increase access to home ownership.
5 people 'narrowly' escape residence during early morning fire
Working smoke alarms and an alert passerby are credited with saving the lives of several people after a fire broke out at a home in the city’s south end early Sunday morning.
Police, fire crews investigating 'suspicious fire' in vacant London, Ont. building
London police and fire inspectors are investigating a fire in a vacant building on South Street Sunday morning.
-
'Altercation involving a knife' prompts several charges for 21-year-old man
A man is facing several charges after allegedly possessing a knife during an altercation and fleeing from police early Sunday morning.
Summerlike temperatures expected in Windsor, Ont.
The calendar may read late April but Sunday is going to feel a lot like summer with the daytime high soaring into the mid-20s.
Police searching for man on Lake Muskoka after possible drowning call
Police and search and rescue crews in Gravenhurst are trying to locate a man after reports of a possible drowning.
-
Deadly six-vehicle crash on Highway 400 sparked by road rage incident
One person was killed in a six-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Innisfil Friday evening.
-
Police investigating after senior drowns in Meaford
Police in Meaford are investigating after a senior drowned Saturday morning.
Thunderstorm watches lifted in northeastern Ont., new special weather statements issued for freezing rain
Environment Canada has lifted the thunderstorm watches issued on Saturday for northeastern Ontario – however, has since issued special weather statements warning of freezing rain from Chapleau, Ont. to Sturgeon Lake, Ont. beginning Monday.
-
French River area preparing for worsening flooding with more rain expected
The Municipality of French River has been under a flood watch since Thursday evening and many residents told CTV News that they fear the already high water levels combined with the rain forecasted in the coming days may cause more widespread flooding.
What is a 'halal mortgage'? Does it make housing more accessible?
The 2024 federal budget announced on April 16 included plans to introduce “halal mortgages” as a way to increase access to home ownership.
Vanier home fire displaces 2 adults, firefighters say
The Ottawa Fire Services says two residents have been displaced following a fire that happened in the second floor of a two-storey double home in Vanier.
-
'Do not consume': Gift Chocolate recalled due to undeclared milk, soy
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for a specific chocolate brand sold in Ontario and Quebec.
BOS LEADS TOR 3-1
BOS LEADS TOR 3-1 Marchand stars again, Swayman solid as Bruins push frustrated Leafs to the brink
Brad Marchand became the Bruins' all-time leading playoff goal-scorer and added an assist as Boston suffocated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Saturday to take a 3-1 lead in the teams' first-round playoff series.
-
Invasive and toxic hammerhead worms make themselves at home in Ontario
Ontario is now home to an invasive and toxic worm species that can grow up to three feet long and can be dangerous to small animals and pets.
BREAKING Quebec to invest $603 million to protect the French language
Quebec will invest $603 million over five years to counter the decline of French in the province, French Language Minister Jean-Francois Roberge announced Sunday.
-
Quebec singing star and cultural icon Jean-Pierre Ferland dies at 89
Quebec singing star and cultural icon Jean-Pierre Ferland died on Saturday at the age of 89.
-
Quebec liquor board to cull spirits from shelves as local distillers struggle
The number of microdistilleries in Quebec has boomed in the last decade, growing from less than a dozen to about 70.
Bidders express interest in buying all or part of SaltWire newspaper business
A Toronto-based restructuring firm says several bidders have offered to buy all or part of SaltWire Network and The Halifax Herald, the two insolvent companies that operate Atlantic Canada's largest newspaper enterprise.
-
Health minister 'deeply appreciative' of doctors but capital gains changes here to stay
Health Minister Mark Holland says while he is 'deeply appreciative' of the work doctors in Canada do, the federal government has no plans to scrap the proposed capital gains tax changes outlined in the latest budget, despite opposition from the Canadian Medical Association.
-
Halifax Wanderers kick off season with home opener against Ottawa
Halifax’s professional soccer team kicks off its sixth season against Ottawa on Saturday with a sold-out crowd of 6,500 fans on the Wanderers Grounds.
A timeline of the Jeremy Skibicki case
The trial for the man accused of killing four Indigenous women in Winnipeg is set to get underway on April 29.
-
Canadian history sizes down in small scale model competition
A Winnipeg scale model builder is using his craft to showcase a large piece of Canadian history in miniature form.
-
Ice pileup warnings for Lake Manitoba and Lake Winnipeg this weekend
With heavy wind gusts expected along Lake Manitoba and Lake Winnipeg this weekend, the provincial government is warning residents and property owners about potential ice pileups.
Pedestrian suffers ‘life-altering’ injuries after getting run over twice in Bridgeland parking lot
Calgary police are investigating after a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon in Bridgeland that left a pedestrian hospitalized with serious, life-altering injuries.
-
Man in serious but non-life-threatening condition following Saddle Ridge hit-and-run
An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and dragged by a vehicle early Sunday morning.
-
Family arrives safely in Calgary after escaping the war in Gaza
It was a long-awaited reunion at the Calgary International Airport Saturday as Ossama Zaqqout hugged his parents, who had just arrived after fleeing the war in Gaza.
Edmonton resident dead in Saturday evening motorcycle crash on Highway 16
An Edmonton resident is dead after a motorcycle crash early Saturday evening in Strathcona County.
-
1 dead in two-vehicle collision on Highway 69 Saturday morning
A Fort McMurray resident is dead following a two-vehicle collision Saturday morning on Highway 69 near the Saline Creek Parkway.
-
Oilers coach calls McDavid and Draisaitl’s playoff performances remarkable
Kris Knoblauch is five months into watching Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl go to work.
Wrong-way driver causes crash on Highway 99: Surrey RCMP
A crash on Highway 99 Sunday morning was caused by a driver going the wrong way on Highway 99, according to authorities.
-
Vancouver is one step closer to getting a Filipino cultural centre, society says
As the Lower Mainland's Filipino community gathered in South Vancouver for Lapu-Lapu Day on Saturday, one of the festival's organizers set its sights on creating a future focal point for such gatherings.
-
B.C. breweries take home awards at World Beer Cup
Out of more than 9,000 entries from over 2,000 breweries in 50 countries, a handful of B.C. brews landed on the podium at the World Beer Cup this week.