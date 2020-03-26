KITCHENER -- A 22-year-old man been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly double shooting in Brantford last year, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Officers arrested Kareem Zedan of Pickering in Thunder Bay on Tuesday.

He’s been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection to the targeted shooting deaths of Larry Reynolds, 64, and Lynn van Every, 62.

Kareem ZEDAN, 22-years-old, of Pickering has been charged with first degree murder x 2 in connection with a double-homicide in #Brantford on July 18, 2019. Thank you to #OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, @BrantfordPolice and @tbpsmedia for your diligence and perseverance. pic.twitter.com/Jey7htZvsn — Thomas Carrique (@OPPCommissioner) March 26, 2020

The husband and wife were killed inside their home on Park Road South on July 18, 2019.

Following the murders, police said they were looking for two suspect vehicles, a black Chrysler 300 as well as a dark grey or black car.

Police described the suspect as a man wearing all black, with a black balaclava over his face.

Someone reported a suspicious vehicle near the scene of the shooting in Brantford about 51 minutes before it happened, but no police car was dispatched to investigate.

Police Chief Geoff Nelson ordered an internal investigation following the murders.

According to OPP, Zedan will remain in custody until a scheduled court appearance on April 2.