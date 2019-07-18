

CTV Kitchener





Two people are dead after a shooting in Brantford on Thursday morning.

It happened just before 8 a.m. on Park Road South.

Brantford police say they arrived to the scene to find a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

On Thursday afternoon, police identified the victims as Larry Reynolds, 64, and Lynn van Every, 62.

They were treated by paramedics but both died from their injuries.

Police say they believe that the incident was not a random one.

So far, no suspect information has been provided.

A mobile command centre has been set up while police investigate, and there will likely be an increased police presence in the area.

There were also police on nearby Rowanwood Avenue and Grey Street, but officials have not confirmed whether these incidents were related.

Brantford police say four people have died from shootings so far this year.

They also provided these statistics regarding shootings up until this point in 2019:

23 gun-related incidents

12 shootings

11 victims

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.