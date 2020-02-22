BRANTFORD -- More information is being learned about an accused murderer following a high-profile arrest.

Roger Van Every has been charged in connection to a triple shooting at the Galaxy Motel in Brantford on Feb. 8.

Police say he is related to Linda Van Every and Larry Reynolds: a Brantford couple who were shot and killed insider their Park Road South home in July.

Neighbours of the residence tell CTV Kitchener that Van Every is Linda’s son and that he lived in the home at one point.

Police have not made any arrests in the double homicide. They stress that the two are not connected.

Jason David Kossatz, a 42-year-old man from Brantford, was pronounced dead at the Galaxy Motel scene. Two others were injured and taken to hospital.

Van Every was wanted for murder and attempted murder when he was taken into custody in Northern Ontario on Thursday morning. The 35-year-old was the last of four suspects police were searching for.