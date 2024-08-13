Man charged after elderly woman pushed to the ground in attempted robbery
A man has been arrested after police said an elderly woman was pushed to the ground by a would-be robber in Cambridge.
Waterloo Regional Police responded to the Cedar Street and Grand Avenue South area on Monday around 8:45 a.m. for reports of an attempted robbery.
When they arrived they were told an elderly woman had been walking when she was approached by an unknown man who forced her to the ground and tried to steal her property.
A passerby stepped in to stop the attempted robbery and the man took off before police arrived.
Officers were able to locate a suspect nearby and arrested him.
A 66-year-old man has been charged with attempted robbery.
