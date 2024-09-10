KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Rider thrown from e-bike after hitting curb in Kitchener

    E-bike crash on Kingsway Drive in Kitchener on Sept. 10, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News) E-bike crash on Kingsway Drive in Kitchener on Sept. 10, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV News)
    An e-bike rider was seriously hurt after a crash in Kitchener on Tuesday afternoon.

    Waterloo Regional Police said the bike hit a curb on Kingsway Drive and the rider was thrown off.

    Ornge told CTV News they initially received a request for an air ambulance but that was later cancelled.

    Instead, the rider was transported to a hospital outside the region.

    The e-bike was left lying on the pavement, surrounded by yellow police tape.

    As of 4 p.m., Kingsway Drive remained closed between Cedarwoods Crescent and St. Jerome Avenue.

