Rider thrown from e-bike after hitting curb in Kitchener
An e-bike rider was seriously hurt after a crash in Kitchener on Tuesday afternoon.
Waterloo Regional Police said the bike hit a curb on Kingsway Drive and the rider was thrown off.
Ornge told CTV News they initially received a request for an air ambulance but that was later cancelled.
Instead, the rider was transported to a hospital outside the region.
The e-bike was left lying on the pavement, surrounded by yellow police tape.
As of 4 p.m., Kingsway Drive remained closed between Cedarwoods Crescent and St. Jerome Avenue.
