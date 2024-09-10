Rider thrown from e-bike after hitting curb in Kitchener

An e-bike rider was seriously hurt after a crash in Kitchener on Tuesday afternoon.

Waterloo Regional Police said the bike hit a curb on Kingsway Drive and the rider was thrown off.

Ornge told CTV News they initially received a request for an air ambulance but that was later cancelled.

Instead, the rider was transported to a hospital outside the region.

The e-bike was left lying on the pavement, surrounded by yellow police tape.

As of 4 p.m., Kingsway Drive remained closed between Cedarwoods Crescent and St. Jerome Avenue.