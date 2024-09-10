KITCHENER
    Interpol warns OPP of social media threat to Haldimand school

    A empty hallway is seen at a school in this Sept. 5, 2014 file photo. (Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS) A empty hallway is seen at a school in this Sept. 5, 2014 file photo. (Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
    A teen is accused of making an online threat against a Haldimand County school.

    Ontario Provincial Police say they received the tip from Interpol at around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

    Through their investigation, OPP determined the threat was made through a social media platform that has since been removed.

    Police say there is no further threat to public safety.

    The 15-year-old, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with uttering threats.

    They have been released from police custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a later date.

    According to police, no other information about the incident will be released to protect the suspect’s identity.

