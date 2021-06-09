KITCHENER -- A Guelph man, who was arrested after reportedly breaking into a business and stealing items that included a phone, was tracked down by an employee through an app, and then broke into another business.

Police say the man first entered a Baker Street business not open to the public just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday, stole two cell phones and a tablet, and ran away.

An employee thought her missing phone had been taken by another employee and tracked it using an app, according to officials.

Police add that the employee went to the phone's location at Goldie Mill Park, saw the man using her phone, tried to get it back, and was pushed by him as he ran away.

The man then reportedly went into another business that is not open to the public on Wyndham Street North.

Officials say he was asked to leave by a manager, but another employee noticed their wallet and keys missing before the suspect was caught on surveillance video.

Guelph police say they found the 36-year-old man on Carden Street shortly after and arrested him.

He has been charged with breaking and entering, possessing stolen property, assault, theft under $5,000, use of credit card, and two counts of breaching probation. He was held for a bail hearing Wednesday.