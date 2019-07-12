Featured
Man arrested in hit-and-run investigation
Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection to a hit-and-run investigation.
Officers were called to the incident in the area of King and Columbia Streets in Waterloo around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday.
A man was found in a parking lot and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The man arrested regarding the incident has been charged with dangerous operation causing bodily harm and fail to remain.
He is expected to appear in a Kitchener court Friday.