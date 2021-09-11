Man arrested in connection to an armed robbery in Kitchener

Kitchener -

Police have arrested a 39-year-old man in connection to an armed robbery in Kitchener.

Officers responded to the area of Victoria Street North and Natchez Road around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The suspect allegedly forced himself into a construction trailer and began stealing tools before he was confronted by the property owner.

A physical altercation ensued before witnesses came to the aid of the property owner.

Police say a 24-year-old man was assaulted and sprayed in the face by a noxious substance. He sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police located and arrested the suspect who they say was carrying a small quantity of suspected fentanyl.

He faces several charges, including robbery, assault with a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are also looking to identify and speak with a woman who was also seen in the area at the time of the incident.

She is described as white, with blonde hair, around 5’10’’ tall, and was wearing a floral dress, carrying a pink bag and riding a bike. Police say the suspect is around 30-years-old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.