Man arrested for pistol-whipping in Guelph

One man was taken to hospital and another was placed in police custody after a fight broke out Saturday morning in Guelph.

Officers were flagged down by the injured man on Willow Road, near Applewood Crescent, just after 7 a.m.

The victim claimed a 42-year-old Guelph man struck him with the handle of a gun.

He had a laceration on the back of his head.

Police then found the Guelph man and placed him under arrest.

A search turned up an Airsoft pistol, as well as suspected cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, Hydromorphone, drug paraphernalia and cash.

Police said the drugs had an estimated street value of $3,000.

The 42-year-old is charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and failing to comply with a release order.