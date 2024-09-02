Man arrested after weapons reported in Kitchener

A man has been charged after police were called to the Kingsway Drive area of Kitchener for a disturbance involving a suspect with a firearm.

Officers were called to the area around 2:30 p.m. Saturday and discovered a suspect in the King Street East and Morgan Avenue area.

During his arrest, officers said they found a prohibited knife and an airsoft handgun.

A 39-year-old man has been charged with numerous weapons-related offences and breaching a judicial order.