KITCHENER -- Stratford Police are trying to identify a man who they say purposely coughed on an LCBO employee.

The man entered the downtown store around 12 p.m. Tuesday to make a purchase.

He allegedly became annoyed with the COVID-19 safety measures being taken in the store.

Police say after he made his purchase he leaned over the counter and coughed twice in the direction of the clerk.

As he was leaving the store, he allegedly stated to people waiting in line that “it was not worth the wait to just cough on the cashier.”

Stratford Police say they’re treating this incident as an assault.

They have released security images of the man.

He’s described as white, 65 to 75-years-old, with short grey hair and balding at the top. He was wearing glasses, a brown Tuff Duck-style work jacket, blue jeans and sneakers.

This is third assault reported in just the last week. Hours earlier, a customer in Waterloo allegedly tried to spit on a Tim Hortons employee after they refused to serve him at the drive-thru. Another man is charged with spitting on a grocery store clerk in Guelph.